Defense questions validity of statements to cop in Duncan hearing

Should statements made to an officer in Texas be allowed at the trial of a man accused of killing a woman in a Rapid City hotel in 2015? That was the question in Judge Matthew Brown's Pennington County Court today in the case of Brian Duncan who has pleaded 'not' guilty in the slaying of 60-year-old Helen Wright. Wright was found dead in a local motel room on Nov. 4, 2015.

