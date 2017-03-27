Dangers of railroads without crossing arms
Have you ever tried to "race the train" so you won't be late to where you are going? Most people have experienced this at least once in their life but trying to cross the railroad tracks before a train can be very dangerous. The Flashing red lights, dinging bell, and train horn are not there to make you speed up over the tracks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11)
|Mar 27
|Nancy
|62
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar 24
|zionists rule USA
|16
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb 28
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
|the hidden story of cancer
|Feb '17
|wjabbe
|4
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan '17
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC