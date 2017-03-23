Conservative commentator from Rapid City tripped over abortion rights opinion
Conservative commentator and Rapid City native Tomi Lahren was absent from the air of Glenn Beck's The Blaze days after declaring her support for abortion rights. During an appearance on ABC's "The View" on Friday, Lahren explained that she was for abortion because as a proponent of limited government, it would be hypocritical of her to say she thinks the government "should decide what women do with their bodies."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar 2
|real
|15
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb 28
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
|the hidden story of cancer
|Feb '17
|wjabbe
|4
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan '17
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC