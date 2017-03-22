City Council hears from Y Block consultant

The city's new consultant on what to do with the former YWCA block downtown says the plaza he helps run for Rapid City, South Dakota has turned out better than that city ever imagined. Dan Senftner is the President and CEO of "Destination Rapid City" and says who knew a thing like having an ice skating rink in the winter, and a splash pad in the summer, among other things, would be so well-received? "220,000 visitors is what we are looking at, just for the signature events [at the facility]," Senftner tells the City Council.

