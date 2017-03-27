Checking In With Cisco The Rescue Dog
Dogs are often used by public service officers to help with such things as drug busts, search and rescue operations, and wilderness rescues. One of the more recent operations that you may remember was during the building collapse in Sioux Falls, when the dog named "Cisco" from Rapid City came out to help in the search.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
