Alleged driver in injury rollover accident arrested

A 22-year-old South Dakota man accused of fleeing after causing a single-vehicle rollover wreck Saturday that injured several passengers in his truck allegedly told a witness the most severely injured person was "underground anyway" before he left the scene, an arrest affidavit said. Jomer Emile Hernandez, 22, of Rapid City, South Dakota, was arrested at Love's Travel Stop after the wreck on westbound Interstate 70 near mile marker 26. He faces charges of failing to remain at the scene and vehicular assault, both felonies, and misdemeanor charges of careless driving causing bodily injury, child abuse and driving under the influence.

