Alleged driver in injury accident faces multiple charges
A single-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 70 Saturday morning - in which the driver fled from the scene and was later arrested - injured all four of the people in the vehicle, according to the Colorado State Patrol. A 49-year-old male passenger suffered life-threatening injuries, said Trooper Alisha Danko of the Colorado State Patrol, and a 9-year-old boy suffered serious injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11)
|Fri
|bambam0099
|61
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|zionists rule USA
|16
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb 28
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
|the hidden story of cancer
|Feb '17
|wjabbe
|4
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan '17
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC