Alleged driver in injury accident faces multiple charges

A single-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 70 Saturday morning - in which the driver fled from the scene and was later arrested - injured all four of the people in the vehicle, according to the Colorado State Patrol. A 49-year-old male passenger suffered life-threatening injuries, said Trooper Alisha Danko of the Colorado State Patrol, and a 9-year-old boy suffered serious injuries.

