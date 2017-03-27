Air Force Engineers Sharpen Skills, Help Local Community

Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyler Robinson, a power production journeyman assigned to the 28th Civil Engineer Squadron, helps install load-bearing walls in a Habitat for Humanity home project in Rapid City, S.D., March 23, 2017. The 28th conducts monthly training with Habitat for Humanity to improve their construction skills, while also giving back to the local community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.