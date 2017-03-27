Air Force Engineers Sharpen Skills, Help Local Community
Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyler Robinson, a power production journeyman assigned to the 28th Civil Engineer Squadron, helps install load-bearing walls in a Habitat for Humanity home project in Rapid City, S.D., March 23, 2017. The 28th conducts monthly training with Habitat for Humanity to improve their construction skills, while also giving back to the local community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|12 min
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Emergency foster care home up and running in Og...
|Fri
|littlelo
|1
|Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11)
|Mar 27
|Nancy
|62
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
|the hidden story of cancer
|Feb '17
|wjabbe
|4
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan '17
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC