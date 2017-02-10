WellFully of Rapid city hosts annual "We Believe in Kids" benefit dinner
Donors and supporters of WellFully joined together to recognize hard working students on Thursday night during annual "We Believe in Kids" benefit dinner. WellFully of Rapid City is a unique organization for youth who struggle with addiction and behavioral health.
