Tough Enough to Wear Pink takes to the ice with Rapid City Rush
Pink flashes speeding across the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center ice rink on Friday, Feb. 10, will do far more than dazzle the fans of Rapid City Rush hockey. Brilliant pink jerseys worn by players during the match will be auctioned to fans afterward, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the John T. Vucurevich Regional Cancer Care Institute and its fight against all forms of cancer.
