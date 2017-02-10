The Best New Mysteries

The Best New Mysteries

For April Smith's heroine Jo Kusek, "Home Sweet Home" has been anything but that for Jo Kusek. In 1985, the 39-year-old landscape designer returns to the place she grew up-Rapid City, S.D.-in the wake of her sister-in-law's Christmas Eve murder and the simultaneous near-fatal attacks on her brother and nephew.

