Suspected Belle Starr shooter arraigned
A Rapid City man pleads not guilty to allegedly shooting another man at the Belle Starr strip club in December. Jarrad Smith, 31, was formally charged Friday with attempted first degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, as well as commission of a felony with a firearm.
