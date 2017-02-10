Suspect in New Year's homicide pleads not guilty
On Thursday, he pled not guilty to all three counts. Rich and his lawyer also made an attempt to lower his bond from 100,000 to 25,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Koch bro
|Jan 26
|Trump
|1
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan '17
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|SittingDuck
|4
|Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC