Student stabs another at Box Elder elementary school
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office says a nine-year-old student stabbed a 10-year-old student in the leg with a pocket knife following a disagreement at Badger Clark Elementary School in Box Elder Tuesday afternoon. KEVN-TV in Rapid City reports that the Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer was called to the school shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
