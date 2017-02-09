Rounds trying to scrub outdated, offensive laws
Senator Mike Rounds is trying to get rid of some outdated laws. The Republican has introduced the RESPECT Act which would scrub statutes that were first imposed on Native Americans over 100 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Koch bro
|Jan 26
|Trump
|1
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan '17
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|SittingDuck
|4
|Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC