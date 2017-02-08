Residents gathered to "Just say no!" to Spearfish Canyon land exchange
Residents said they don't see how the recommendation would benefit them, and that endangered species would be harmed if the land were to become state owned. "Having a tough economic year? Sell some land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Koch bro
|Jan 26
|Trump
|1
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan '17
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|SittingDuck
|4
|Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC