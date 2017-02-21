RCPD Make Arrest In Valentine's Day Robbery
Rapid City police arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly robbing a liquor store and threatening an employee with a baton. On Valentine's Day, a man walked into a liquor store on Jackson Blvd, grabbed a bottle of liquor, and began to walk out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Koch bro
|Feb 18
|Inquisitor
|2
|the hidden story of cancer
|Feb 14
|wjabbe
|4
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan '17
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|SittingDuck
|4
|Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC