RCPD Make Arrest In Valentine's Day Robbery

Friday

Rapid City police arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly robbing a liquor store and threatening an employee with a baton. On Valentine's Day, a man walked into a liquor store on Jackson Blvd, grabbed a bottle of liquor, and began to walk out.

