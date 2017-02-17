RC street sweepers get a head start before more snowfall
The melting snow is leaving a trail of dirt and debris such as sand and salt that can affect the quality of air in Rapid City and what contaminants are draining into Rapid Creek. In any given year the street sweepers can collect up to more than 1000 tons worth of dirt and debris.
