Rapid City Man Arrested For Car Burglariesa
An early morning chase through southern Rapid City ended without injury after a man was seen reportedly breaking into cars. At about 3:30 a.m. Monday, a witness along Belgarde Boulevard told Rapid City Police that several vehicles had been burglarized and that a possible suspect drove away in a Dodge Durango.
