Rapid City Hospital makes second major policy change
The Rapid City Regional Hospital has announced that is no longer taking in certain types of mentally ill patients and will instead contact the Pennington County Sheriff's Office to take those individuals in to custody. This is the second major policy change recently made by the hospital that limits on the type of mental health care the hospital will provide, the Rapid City Journal reported.
