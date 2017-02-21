Presidents Day Rallies Reach South Dakota
Presidents Day protests reached KELOLAND. While those taking part oppose Trump's policies, Republicans in Rapid City decided to hold their own rally in support of Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Koch bro
|Feb 18
|Inquisitor
|2
|the hidden story of cancer
|Feb 14
|wjabbe
|4
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan '17
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|SittingDuck
|4
|Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC