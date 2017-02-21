Plows Get Ready For Snowfall In Sioux Falls
It's crunch time for the Sioux Falls street department to make sure all of their equipment is ready to go for today's snow. The crew's' preparations began after the last snowstorm back in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Koch bro
|Feb 18
|Inquisitor
|2
|the hidden story of cancer
|Feb 14
|wjabbe
|4
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan '17
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|SittingDuck
|4
|Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC