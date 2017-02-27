Nine new Rapid City police officers undergo extensive training
The Rapid City Police Department swore in nine new officers at the beginning of February and now they are undergoing extensive training. The training lasted four days and on Friday the group learned ground fighting, handcuffing techniques and basic movements and skills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb 18
|Inquisitor
|2
|the hidden story of cancer
|Feb 14
|wjabbe
|4
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan '17
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|SittingDuck
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC