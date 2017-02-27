Linda Jean Charest
Survivors include her mother, Mary Ann Stillman and husband, Merle, of Rapid City, S.D.; father, Ray Charest and wife, Sue, of Byhalia, Miss.; three children: Karen Gloe of South Dakota, James Haga and wife, Nichol, of Omaha, Neb., and Crystal Buckner and husband, Allen, of Cleveland; five grandchildren: Kayley Nelson, Josie Nelson, Lee Haga, Brenden Haga and Emily Buckner; great-grandson, Braxton Sowards; sister, Diane Barnett of Mississippi; brothers: Rich Charest of South Dakota and Ron Charest of California; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in the chapel of Fike-Randolph & Son Funeral Home with the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Koch bro
|Feb 18
|Inquisitor
|2
|the hidden story of cancer
|Feb 14
|wjabbe
|4
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan '17
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|SittingDuck
|4
|Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC