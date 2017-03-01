Legislative Committee Puts Brakes On Bus Driver Phone Ban
A South Dakota legislative committee has put the brakes on a bill that would have forced school bus drivers to put down their cell phones. A Rapid City bus driver was behind the measure, which would have required bus drivers to follow the same rules as commercial truck drivers.
