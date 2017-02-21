How far would you drive to save hundreds on airfare?
Fliers of the friendly skies are saving $150 to $300 dollars on round trip airfare out of Gillette compared to Rapid City. For some people, the price of parking saved at Gillette Campbell County Airport equals the amount of gas spent on the trip.
