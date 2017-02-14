High Hawk family demands answers from Rapid City Police Department
A family wants more answers about what happened to a woman whose body was found in Rapid City last year. It's been a year since 20-year-old Mariah High Hawk was found dead under a trailer on the 1200 block of Silverleaf Ave. Monday, her family walked from the site where her body was found to the courthouse to confront the Rapid City Police Department and demand an update about her unsolved death.
