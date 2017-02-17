Gun enthusiasts learn about the 'Gun That Won the West'
History buffs and rifle enthusiasts got the chance to take a look at 'The Gun That Won the West' Sunday afternoon. The owner of First Stop Gun in Rapid City held a learning forum at the Journey Museum to talk about the Winchester model 1873 rifle.
