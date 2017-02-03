First Alert noon webcast
The snow will develop again this afternoon and tonight, providing some additional accumulations of up to an inch in Rapid City, with 1" to 4" in the central and southern Hills. Isolated spots in the Hills that could push above 4".
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Koch bro
|Jan 26
|Trump
|1
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan 5
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|SittingDuck
|4
|Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC