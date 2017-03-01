Fire strikes Rapid Valley home
Rapid Valley Volunteer firefighters got a call around 7 p.m. that there were flames at 2540 Pioneer Drive in Rapid Valley just east of the Rapid City limits. Firefighters were able to respond quickly-- the firehouse was full at that moment for a training session -- and quickly put out the fire.
