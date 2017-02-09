Excerpts from recent South Dakota editorials
Once again, a handful of lawmakers have sponsored a bill that would deprive the public of easy access to the permanent records of city government's official actions. House Bill 1167 allows municipal governments in communities of 5,000 or more residents to no longer publish legal notices, minutes of city council meetings, delinquent property tax rolls and other information required by state law in the local newspaper.
