Excerpts from recent South Dakota edi...

Excerpts from recent South Dakota editorials

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

Once again, a handful of lawmakers have sponsored a bill that would deprive the public of easy access to the permanent records of city government's official actions. House Bill 1167 allows municipal governments in communities of 5,000 or more residents to no longer publish legal notices, minutes of city council meetings, delinquent property tax rolls and other information required by state law in the local newspaper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Koch bro Jan 26 Trump 1
Rushmore ABATE Jan '17 Callitlikeiseeit 1
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 Inquisitor 2
Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15) Dec '16 SittingDuck 4
News Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h... Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,400 • Total comments across all topics: 278,723,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC