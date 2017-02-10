Ex-state's Attorney Pleads Guilty For...

Ex-state's Attorney Pleads Guilty For Tax Evasion In SD

Forty-eight-year-old Kenneth Orrock, of Rapid City, appeared before a U.S. magistrate judge Friday after he was charged last month for failing to collect and pay taxes for his private security company, Black Hills Patrol, in 2015. A plea deal signed by Orrock says he has agreed to pay the IRS more than $280,000 in restitution.

