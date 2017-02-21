County faces decision on whether to appeal Croell Redi Mix quarry ruling
Pennington County has until March 27 to decide if it will appeal decision that allows Croell Redi Mix to resume mining at its quarry south of Rapid City. The final court documents in Croell Redi Mix's win against the Pennington County Commission are now filed.
