Calving outlook stays"steady" for 2017
It's calving season for ranchers in KOTA Territory, and while they have been enjoying the warmer weather they are gearing up for cold to hit this week. Jerry Hammerquist ranches just east of Rapid City on land that has been in the family for 134 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Koch bro
|Feb 18
|Inquisitor
|2
|the hidden story of cancer
|Feb 14
|wjabbe
|4
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan '17
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|SittingDuck
|4
|Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC