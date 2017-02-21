2 Men Charged With Baiting Mountain Lions Witha

Two men in western South Dakota have been charged with illegally baiting mountain lions with deer carcasses. Mason Hamm, 20, and William Colson VI, 38, both of Rapid City, are facing eight misdemeanor charges, including aiding and abetting prohibited hunting, after allegedly placing several road-killed deer in Spring Creek Canyon, in southwestern Rapid City.

