WTF: Freedom for 'Jughead' the deer; cowboys enlisted to lasso escaped bull
A deer that had a plastic pretzel container stuck on its head for several days has been freed in Maryland. The Baltimore Sun reports that the Maryland Department of Natural Resources on Sunday evening tranquilized and then freed the deer, nicknamed "Jughead" by residents of Bel Air who had been tracking it since the container got stuck on its head on Jan. 19. Department officials also spotted the deer several times but weren't able to capture it until Sunday.
