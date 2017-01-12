Weather or not
Steam billows from the exhaust of a car Friday as Russ Getz of Missoula, Mont., climbs onto the back of his carrier delivering vehicles to Enterprise Rent-A-Car on West Second Street. With temperatures in the low teens Friday morning in Gillette, Getz said the roads were still pretty icy on the drive through his home state, but are a little better in Wyoming.
