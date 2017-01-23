Trump Nominee Wilson's Ethics Called Into Question While In DC
She's been president of the School of Mines in Rapid City, SD since 2013, but Heather Wilson may soon be on her way back to Washington D.C. The former New Mexico Congresswoman has been nominated by President Donald Trump for Secretary of the Air Force. KELOLAND's Angela Kennecke takes a look at Wilson's background, which is not free from controversy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan 5
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|SittingDuck
|4
|Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|The South sucks_2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC