Trump Nominee Wilson's Ethics Called Into Question While In DC

She's been president of the School of Mines in Rapid City, SD since 2013, but Heather Wilson may soon be on her way back to Washington D.C. The former New Mexico Congresswoman has been nominated by President Donald Trump for Secretary of the Air Force. KELOLAND's Angela Kennecke takes a look at Wilson's background, which is not free from controversy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.