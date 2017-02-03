South Dakota lawmakers want to erase the three mile city limits for Rapid City
House Bill 1075 is designed to repeal the authority of municipalities to exercise planning and zoning powers outside corporate limits. Rapid City Mayor, Steve Allender, believes that if this bill is passed it will pose a potential threat to city tax payers and hinder joint planning between the city and county.
