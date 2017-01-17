South Dakota Child Identification Pro...

South Dakota Child Identification Program event in Rapid City

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

Attorney General Marty Jackley and the South Dakota Masons want to remind parents and guardians of the upcoming South Dakota Child Identification Program event: Boy Scout Troop 7 and Cub Scout Pack 74 South Maple United Methodist Church 202 East Indiana Street Rapid City, SD Thursday, January 19, 2017 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. SDCHIP is part of MASONICHIP, an initiative of the Masons of North American that generates completed packages of various identifying items of children for parents or guardians. The types of identification that are collected include: dental impressions, DNA cheek swab, digital still photo, fingerprints and video imaged interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rushmore ABATE Jan 5 Callitlikeiseeit 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 31 Inquisitor 2
Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15) Dec '16 SittingDuck 4
News Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h... Nov '16 openmind693 1
church of satan Nov '16 The South sucks_2016 2
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,043 • Total comments across all topics: 278,062,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC