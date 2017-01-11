Second annual Downtown Rapid City Restaurant Week is Jan. 15-21
Let your taste buds run wild in Downtown Rapid City during the second annual Downtown Rapid City Restaurant Week from Sunday, Jan. 15 to Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Downtown Rapid City Restaurant Week is a collaboration between the Downtown Rapid City Business Group and participating Downtown Rapid City restaurants, celebrating Downtown Rapid City's finest chefs and cuisine, connecting dining enthusiasts with Downtown Rapid City's distinctive dining.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan 5
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|SittingDuck
|4
|Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|The South sucks_2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC