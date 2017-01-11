Second annual Downtown Rapid City Restaurant Week is Jan. 15-21

Let your taste buds run wild in Downtown Rapid City during the second annual Downtown Rapid City Restaurant Week from Sunday, Jan. 15 to Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Downtown Rapid City Restaurant Week is a collaboration between the Downtown Rapid City Business Group and participating Downtown Rapid City restaurants, celebrating Downtown Rapid City's finest chefs and cuisine, connecting dining enthusiasts with Downtown Rapid City's distinctive dining.

