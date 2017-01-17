SD Woman Paints Nail Polish Line

SD Woman Paints Nail Polish Line

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

Shari Davis is a regular at A Perfect 10 Nail and Beauty Bar in eastern Sioux Falls. "I think for some women it's their super power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rushmore ABATE Jan 5 Callitlikeiseeit 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 31 Inquisitor 2
Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15) Dec '16 SittingDuck 4
News Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h... Nov '16 openmind693 1
church of satan Nov '16 The South sucks_2016 2
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,037,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC