SD man admits he sexually assaulted 2 young boys Wednesday, January 11

A Rapid City man asked two young boys he molested for forgiveness as he pleaded guilty to criminal charges in Pennington County court. Twenty-nine-year-old Zachary Swisher entered guilty pleas Tuesday in 7th Circuit Court in an agreement with prosecutors.

