Retiring after 31 years on the force,...

Retiring after 31 years on the force, son will carry on legacy

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

He's never been one to seek the spotlight, but after all these years, here's more about the man 'behind the badge.' Tom Senesac was a recently married college graduate in Minnesota when he got a job offer from the Rapid City Police Department in 1985.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rushmore ABATE Jan 5 Callitlikeiseeit 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 31 Inquisitor 2
Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15) Dec '16 SittingDuck 4
News Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h... Nov '16 openmind693 1
church of satan Nov '16 The South sucks_2016 2
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,273 • Total comments across all topics: 277,875,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC