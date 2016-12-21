Rapid City School Board looks to break up employees' union
In a Dec. 22, 2016 photo, UniServ Director Fran Linn leads a meeting of paraprofessionals with the Rapid City Education Association to discuss a recent move by the school board to decertify the paraprofessionals of the Education Association. less In a Dec. 22, 2016 photo, UniServ Director Fran Linn leads a meeting of paraprofessionals with the Rapid City Education Association to discuss a recent move by the school board to decertify the ... more RAPID CITY, S.D. - Paraprofessionals in Rapid City Area Schools were expected to vote on whether to continue their alliance with the teachers' union after the school board moved to break off the association.
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec 6
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec 4
|SittingDuck
|4
|Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|The South sucks_2016
|2
|Disorderly Conduct Charged In Rapid City Hockey... (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|north rapid bad w...
|6
