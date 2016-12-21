Rapid City School Board looks to break up employees' union

In a Dec. 22, 2016 photo, UniServ Director Fran Linn leads a meeting of paraprofessionals with the Rapid City Education Association to discuss a recent move by the school board to decertify the paraprofessionals of the Education Association. less In a Dec. 22, 2016 photo, UniServ Director Fran Linn leads a meeting of paraprofessionals with the Rapid City Education Association to discuss a recent move by the school board to decertify the ... more RAPID CITY, S.D. - Paraprofessionals in Rapid City Area Schools were expected to vote on whether to continue their alliance with the teachers' union after the school board moved to break off the association.

