Rapid City police offer additional option for reporting certain crimes
In an effort to provide added convenience to the public, the Rapid City Police Department is offering an online service in which victims of crime may report non-emergency incidents to police. The ability to do so is currently live on the RCPD homepage at RapidCityPolice.org.
