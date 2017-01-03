Rapid City continues record pace on building permits
The pace of construction in Rapid City construction last year will be a tough act to follow, as the city ends with a record high when it comes to the value of the building permits. Rapid City issued 225 building permits in December with a total valuation of $18,089,318.23.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec 6
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|SittingDuck
|4
|Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|The South sucks_2016
|2
|Disorderly Conduct Charged In Rapid City Hockey... (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|north rapid bad w...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC