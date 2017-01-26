Oglala Sioux President calls for acti...

Oglala Sioux President calls for action on meth

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

A last minute agenda change put the focus on the methamphetamine crisis that is engulfing the Pine Ridge Reservation, KOTA Territory -- and beyond. Tribal housing, public safety and child protective services officials met today in Rapid City with federal prosecutors and FBI agents to hash out an action plan for confronting the meth wave that is associated with violent crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Koch bro Jan 26 Trump 1
Rushmore ABATE Jan 5 Callitlikeiseeit 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 31 Inquisitor 2
Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15) Dec '16 SittingDuck 4
News Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h... Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,595 • Total comments across all topics: 278,382,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC