Oglala Sioux President calls for action on meth
A last minute agenda change put the focus on the methamphetamine crisis that is engulfing the Pine Ridge Reservation, KOTA Territory -- and beyond. Tribal housing, public safety and child protective services officials met today in Rapid City with federal prosecutors and FBI agents to hash out an action plan for confronting the meth wave that is associated with violent crime.
