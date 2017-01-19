Names Released In RC Robbery Turned Homicide; Two Suspects In Custody
At around 5 a.m. this morning, police were dispatched to 1627 Mt. Rushmore Road for a report of a robbery that had just occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan 5
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Dylan Yu - what happened? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|SittingDuck
|4
|Transgender Bathroom Battle Continues With File...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Rapid City poverty rates for American Indians h...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|The South sucks_2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC