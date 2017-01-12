Mayor Allender shares city goals for 2017
A basic recap of 2017 items that Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender hopes to accomplish is a plan for the 500 block of St. Joseph Street, also formally known as President's Plaza. Department positions including the public works and planning director positions are filled along with the new priority based budget up and fully functional.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
